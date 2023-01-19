Cam Jordan Wins Appeal for Alleged Fake Injury

Cam Jordan won't have to come out of pocket for $50,000 after winning his appeal to the league.

The Saints have had a busy day in terms of news. The latest bit comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter for Cam Jordan, who won his appeal for the $50,000 fine that alleged him faking an injury against the Bucs in Week 13. The fine is now rescinded.

Jordan and the Saints vehemently denied the allegation, even issuing a team statement regarding the incident. New Orleans said Jordan's foot was taped and he was able to finish the game, and then had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot.

Just last week, Mickey Loomis said in his end of season press conference that the team had not heard back on their appeal to the league that cost a total of $550,000. Loomis said they did not have their appeal, but it was coming this week. He also revealed that Jordan has his, but had not heard back from the league as of last Friday.

