Pete Carmichael Jr. will stay on as the offensive coordinator of the Saints, according to a report.

The Saints appear to be holding onto Pete Carmichael Jr., one of the last remnants left of the team's Super Bowl run. Carmichael Jr. has been with New Orleans since 2006. According to NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett, the team believes in him and may add to the offensive staff.

Saints are not planning to replace OC Pete Carmichael Jr. or any other assistants beyond Dan Roushar at this point, per sources. Although the team knows it needs to be better on offense, they believe in Carmichael and his track record. Adding to offensive staff still possible.

The team had previously parted ways with running game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar on Thursday morning, and it's believed that no other assistants will get replaced.

There's a lot of needs the team will have to address in the offseason, which falls mostly on the offensive side of the ball. Carmichael Jr. will need to utilize Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill properly, and New Orleans will also need to get a stable quarterback option and pass-catcher that can make contested catches.

We'll see if anything changes here, but this move may very well determine what Dennis Allen's future outlook in black and gold will be.

