Saints' Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff

New Orleans will be represented on the Senior Bowl coaching staff by one of the NFL's up-and-coming assistant coaches.

New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4, in Mobile, AL. It's considered a major event in the NFL draft process. Curry will be one of four New Orleans assistant coaches involved in the game. The other names and complete staff will be announced in the coming days.

In the past, Senior Bowl coaches were two entire NFL staffs. This year, the staffs will be put together by multiple coaches selected from different teams. Those coaches are selected by a nomination committee made up of NFL head coaches and general managers from non-playoff teams. The coaches selected will serve in an elevated role from their current NFL positions.

Curry, 43, just completed his seventh season on the Saints staff. A quarterback and wide receiver at North Carolina, Curry was a seventh-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with the Raiders, catching 193 passes for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns.

November 27, 2022; New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry (left) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

In 2014, Curry received his first NFL coaching job as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. He was hired as an offensive assistant on Sean Payton's New Orleans staff in 2016, then assigned the title of Receivers Coach in 2018.

When Joe Lombardi departed the Saints in 2021, Curry was promoted to QB Coach. Passing Game Coordinator was added to his title this past season. New Orleans ranked 16th in passing production in 2022, averaging over 217 yards per game.

Read More Saints News