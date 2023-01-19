Dan Roushar had been with the Saints since 2013, and his dismissal is the first sign of things to come for New Orleans.

The coaching moves have started for the Saints, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. The team is reportedly parting ways with Dan Roushar, who has been on staff since 2013. Roushar has been in a variety of offensive roles, most recently serving as the team's run game coordinator and tight ends coach since 2021.

It's the first of several expected moves for Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis, who said last week that the team would be conducting their evaluations this week. Naturally, the biggest move many are anticipating is in regards to offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. The Saints are a little bit behind compared to others, but taking that time to 'cool down' from the season has been a familiar norm for them.

New Orleans may make the most shakeups on the offensive side of the ball, but it's important to pay attention to the defensive staff. Kris Richard (Panthers) and Ryan Nielsen (Falcons) have both gained interest elsewhere for defensive coordinator jobs. We're also closely monitoring the Sean Payton Sweepstakes, as he could look to hire some familiar staff via promotions.

