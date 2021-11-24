Week 12: Saints Final Injury Report

The Saints will be down several key starters going into Thanksgiving's matchup with the Bills.

The deck is once again stacked against the Saints, as they're going to be without several key players for Thanksgiving night's matchup with the Bills. Here's a look at where things stand for New Orleans on their final injury report of Week 12.

OUT: Alvin Kamara (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Mark Ingram (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

Alvin Kamara wasn't spotted at practice again, and now there's a real concern regarding his status going forward. It's a bit concerning that he came back for practice for a day and then has been missing ever since. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, but not having him again is definitely a disadvantage for the offense.

The other concern is in the pass rush, as Kpassagnon and Davenport won't be available, and Payton Turner is on injured reserve. Presumably, Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson will start, with Jalyn Holmes likely playing a big role against Buffalo. The Saints could also throw David Onyemata on the outside, as he was used there some during training camp.

Taysom Hill (ankle), Trevor Siemian (right hand), Ty Montgomery (hand) all do not carry an injury designation status going into Thursday's game.

