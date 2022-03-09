Former NFL CB Sterling Moore Added to the Saints Coaching Staff

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen adds a former NFL defender to his coaching staff.

Former NFL defensive back Sterling Moore is returning to the New Orleans Saints as a defensive assistant. The news was first reported by @On3sports writer Billy Embody.

Dec 18, 2016; Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) against New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore (24). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Moore, 32, served as a coaching intern on the Saints staff last season. He was joined as an intern by former Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod.

Moore was an NFL cornerback for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. He began his career as an undrafted rookie out of SMU with the New England Patriots.

After being released by New England midway through 2012, he'd sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Moore played for Dallas through 2014.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Moore as a free agent in 2015. After one season there, the Saints signed Moore to a free-agent deal. He equalled a career-high by intercepting 2 passes with New Orleans in 2016.

Moore earned a career-best 12 starts for the Saints that season and broke up a team-high 13 passes.

Moore appeared in six games for the Saints in 2017. He was released after the season, his last in the NFL after a tryout with the Lions in 2018.

Dennis Allen was named to replace Sean Payton as Saints head coach last month. Allen was Moore's defensive coordinator while in New Orleans.

Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and Secondary coach Kris Richard were named as co-defensive coordinators. Moore will serve in some capacity on the defensive staff of a unit that ranked around the league's top-five in most categories last season.

