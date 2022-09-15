Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 2

Thursday's Saints injury report sees Alvin Kamara get downgraded due to a rib issue.

Thursday's injury report is out for the Saints, which has the same 11 players on it as Wednesday, but with some big changes on it. Here's the rundown.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib)

LIMITED: Cam Jordan (hip), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back), Landon Young (hip), Mark Ingram (ankle), Alontae Taylor (hip)

FULL: Marcus Maye (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (illness)

Alvin Kamara was present during the stretching portion of practice open to the media, but did not appear to be participating on Thursday. The downgrade in status is not exactly encouraging for his outlok on Sunday against the Bucs, but we'll just have to see how things play out. 

Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cam Jordan were all participating, while Tre'Quan Smith was in a red non-contact jersey for the second day in a row. We'll get one more look at practice on Friday with designations for the game.

