Former Saints Coaches, Executive, and Player Join XFL Staffs

The XFL announced that their teams finalized organizing executive and coaching staffs for the upcoming 2023 football season. Several former New Orleans Saints coaches, an executive, and one player are on those XFL staffs.

The most notable names are as follows:

Nov. 27, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFL vice president and general manager Rick Mueller during the game between the Las Vegas Locomotives against the Florida Tuskers during the UFL championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Locomotives defeated the Tuskers 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Mueller: XFL Arlington - Director of Player Personnel

New Orleans Saints (2000–2006) - Director of player personnel

New Orleans Saints (2006–2008) - Vice president of player personnel

Nov 4, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips before the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Phillips: XFL Houston - Head Coach

New Orleans Saints (1981–1985) - Defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints (1985) - Interim head coach

Sept. 18, 2011;New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during their game against the Chicago Bears at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Williams: XFL - Defensive Coordinator

New Orleans Saints (2009–2011) -Defensive coordinator

Nov 18, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson reacts during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Saints defeated the Raiders 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Johnson: XFL Houston - Defensive Line

New Orleans Saints (2009–2016) - Defensive line coach

Feb 6, 2010; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints former defensive tackle La'Roi Glover at the 19th annual Taste of the NFL at the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

La’Roi Glover: XFL St. Louis - Defensive Line

New Orleans Saints (1997–2001)

The complete list of XFL executives and coaching staffs for the 2023 season.

XFL Arlington

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Director of Team Operations: Matt McMillen

Director of Player Personnel: Rick Mueller

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Jon Hayes

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Chuck Long

Running Backs: Reggie Davis

Offensive Line/Special Teams: Jon Himebauch

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Spurrier

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Jay Hayes

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Tim Lewis

Linebackers: Bill Sheridan

Cornerbacks: Marvin Sanders

Quality Control: Michael George

Equipment Manager: Blake Kuenzi

Video Manager: Chris Crooks

XFL Houston

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Director of Team Operations: Danielle Lee

Director of Player Personnel: Marc Lillibridge

Offensive Coordinator: AJ Smith

Wide Receivers: Payton Pardee

Offensive Line: Andre Gurode

Running Backs: John Estes

Offensive Quality Control: Marvin Williams

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Stewart

Defensive Line: Bill Johnson

Linebackers: AJ Reisig

Defensive Backs: Morgan Ford

Special Teams: Greg McMahon

Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez

Video Manager: Brian Martin

Equipment Manager: Jared Mostowsky

XFL Orlando

Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

Director of Team Operations: Patrick Austin

Director of Player Personnel: Larry Lee

Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs: Robert Ford

Assistant Head Coach: Lamar Thomas

Quarterbacks: Shane Matthews

Offensive Line: Keith Wagner

Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks: Tony Carter

Defensive Line: Ty Warren Linebackers: Mark Snyder

Safeties: Ronnie Lee

Athletic Trainer: Rachel Sharpe

Equipment Manager: Bobby Monica

Video Manager: Ben Lawson

XFL Las Vegas

Head Coach: Rod Woodson

Director of Team Operations: Temeko Richardson

Director of Player Personnel: Joey Clinkscales

Wide Receivers: Ray Sherman

Tight Ends: Charlie Eger

Defensive Coordinator: Cris Dishman

Defensive Backs: Darren Perry

Linebackers: Dr. Jen Welter

Offensive Line: Bob Wylie

Quality Control: Franco Arellanos

Athletic Trainer: Justin Bland

Equipment Manager: Bob Wick

Video Manager: Brendan Taylor

XFL San Antonio

Head Coach: Hines Ward

Director of Team Operations: Jose Jefferson

Director of Player Personnel: Will Lewis

Offensive Coordinator: Jamie Elizondo

Quarterbacks: Josh Neiswander

Running Backs: Jimmie Johnson

Offensive Line: Pete Mangurian

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Herrmann

Defensive Line: Paul Spicer

Linebackers: Joey Porter

Defensive Backs: Corey Chamblin

Assistant Defensive Backs: Derrius Bell

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Boone

Athletic Trainer: Robert Roche

Equipment Manager: Cortez Robinson

Video Manager: Chris Miller

XFL Seattle

Head Coach: Jim Haslett

Director of Team Operations: Pat Mathews

Director of Player Personnel: Randy Mueller

Offensive Coordinator: June Jones

Quarterbacks: Dan Morrison

Offensive Line: Dennis McKnight

Running Backs: Wes Suan

Wide Receivers/Special Teams: Ty Knott

Defensive Coordinator: Ron Zook

Defensive Line: Chip Garber

Linebackers: Matt Fleischacker

Defensive Backs: Mike Gillhamer

Safeties/Quality Control: Aaron McGinty

Athletic Trainer: Scottie Patton

Equipment Manager: Trevor Pueblo

Video Manager: Drew Scharenbroch

XFL St. Louis

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali

Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller

Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski

Running Backs: Art Valero

Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl

Offensive Line: Pat Perles

Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee

Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham

Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover

Linebackers: Dave Steckel

Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila

Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt

Video Manager: Sean Hollister

XFL Washington D.C.

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Director of Team Operations: Stacie Johnson

Director of Player Personnel: Von Hutchins

Offensive Coordinator: Fred Kaiss

Wide Receivers: Alvance Robinson

Tight Ends: Cody Crills

Quarterbacks: Shannon Harris

Offensive Line: Russ Ehrenfeld

Defensive Coordinator: Gregg Williams

Defensive Line: Jeremy Watkins

Defensive Backs: Vernon Dean

Special Teams/Linebackers: Jamie Sharper

Quality Control: Deion Harris

Athletic Trainer: Chris Lacsamana

Equipment Manager: VanDyke Jones

Video Manager: Caleb Studivant

Latest SNN Articles