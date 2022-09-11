As a new NFL regular season is just over the horizon, Fantasy Football owners from across the globe begin looking for the upper hand in their respective leagues. Whether it is to avenge defeat from a season ago, defeat a dreaded family member that never seems to lose, or just to make the playoff for the first time in what feels like forever, gathering all the information you can prior to and during the season is vital.

When looking at the New Orleans Saints roster this season, there are plenty of options that could catapult you into a playoff spot or into a spot to compete for the crown. However, who could you get for a bargain? Who won't live up to the hype?

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston (2) and Andy Dalton (5) go to the next drill during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston (2022 Projection: 290.3 PPR Fantasy Points)

Winston has never had quite the amount of talent around him that he will have down in the Bayou this season, and has produced top-three scoring finishes with much less talent. Now with another year under his belt in the Saints system and multiple Pro-Bowlers around him, Winston could make putting up fantasy points look easy.

Andy Dalton (2022 Projection: N/A)

Dalton provides New Orleans with a terrific backup option, but for fantasy football he should not see your roster unless Winston goes down long-term.

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and running back Mark Ingram II (5) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara (2022 Projection: 272.7 PPR Fantasy Points)

Kamara remains literal fantasy gold, the five-time Pro Bowler should thrive off of the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas and the additions of receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Those playmaking threats on the outside paired with Jameis Winston should take pressure off of Kamara to be the sole playmaker, opening up the field to allow him to do what he does best...break tackles, create big plays, and score!

Mark Ingram II (2022 Projection: 101.2 PPR Fantasy Points)

This is not the Mark Ingram of 2017 or 2018 who was in a true tandem role with Alvin Kamara. Ingram is now 32 years old, but still has a little juice to be in fantasy football talk. He won't score consistently week-to-week, but he will break off a strong two or three games this season. If you're in a super deep league, then he may be worth a look to fill in for a starter on a BYE week. Other than that, Ingram's fantasy glory days are behind him.

Jul 28, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas (2022 Projection: 205.9 PPR Fantasy Points)

I believe Thomas will return to a Pro-Bowl level, but it will take time. With this mindset, I am removing him from any conversation as a Top-20 fantasy receiver for the upcoming year. Instead, look at Thomas as a Tier 4 or Tier 5 wide receiver (WR 25-30) for the upcoming season. He will undoubtedly be a WR2 or FLEX option in 99% of leagues with high upside when and if he returns to peak form.

Chris Olave (2022 Projection: 172.7 PPR Fantasy Points)

A player that looked a like a perfect match for the Saints offense, Olave landed in New Orleans following the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately began working out with fellow Buckeye Michael Thomas. A great route-runner with blazing speed, Olave could end up being the perfect pair to Thomas and open up the field as a deep threat. He will ultimately be the Saints true number two wideout and should be a borderline Top 30 fantasy wide receiver this year.

Jarvis Landry (2022 Projection: 154.3 PPR Fantasy Points)

A feel good story, Landry returns to his hometown to represent the New Orleans Saints and provide veteran leadership for a young receiving corps. However, the five-time Pro Bowler will most likely not experience the same success he did in Miami or Cleveland in terms of numbers. Landry is still an excellent slot receiver, but will not haul in more than 70 passes and won't put up big yards or touchdown numbers. He is a borderline FLEX option in PPR leagues.

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends

Taysom Hill (2022 Projection: 78.1 PPR Fantasy Points)

The Swiss Army Knife is returning to the role that made him a household name. Hill, listed at tight end this season in fantasy, is an interesting fantasy player due to his lack of a true position. Hill will take snaps everywhere, catch a few passes, and surely get into the end zone a few times in 2022, but should not find his way onto your roster due to his lack of consistency as a pass catcher each week.

Adam Trautman (2022 Projection: 99.9 PPR Fantasy Points)

Trautman began to hit his stride a season ago before injury and has shown flashes of what earned him Patriot League Player of the Year honors at Dayton. With good size and hands, the former third-round pick should be slotted as the Saints starting tight end in 2022 and see some red zone targets. Despite what I see as a growth year for the "Big Fish", he is not fantasy starter quality this season.

Juwan Johnson (2022 Projection: 22.7 PPR Fantasy Points)

It is hard to root against Juwan Johnson. He's a hard worker that changed positions to make the roster, a fan favorite, and even has a decent presence on TikTok. Johnson is still a project though, learning how to be an every down NFL tight end. He will snag a few touchdowns and provide good moments for the Saints, but is not a viable option in fantasy.

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan (94) and Malcolm Roach (97) slap hands during stretches during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Defense and Special Teams

D/ST (2022 Projection: 120.3 PPR Fantasy Points)

A strong point for New Orleans over the past three seasons, New Orleans' defense reloaded an already strong unit this offseason with the additions of Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu. One of the best run defenses in football, the Saints have finished Top 10 in fantasy each of the past 3 years, and there is no reason to believe they will not once again. Oh, and their return game is not bad either with former All-Pro selection Deonte Harty (formerly Harris) back to full strength.

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and kicker John Parker Romo (15) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kickers

Will Lutz (2022 Projection: 128.5 PPR Fantasy Points)

After missing all of 2021, Wil Lutz returns to the field for New Orleans in 2022 as one of the most consistent kickers of the past half-decade. Lutz will quickly solve the New Orleans kicking issue from a season ago, and has reportedly looked 100% back to his normal self. Consider Lutz a solid fantasy starter.

