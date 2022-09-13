Skip to main content

Saints Bring Back Latavius Murray

The Saints have brought a familiar face back to the team, signing Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

The Saints are reuniting with a familiar face. According to the NFL Transaction Report on Tuesday, the team is bringing back running back Latavius Murray, signing him to the practice squad. The corresponding move sees New Orleans terminating the contract of wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon. 

Alvin Kamara got banged up during the Falcons game and left the field with trainers. He was unavailable for the team's final drive, but said they he was okay afterwards in the locker room. It's a rib issue for Kamara, according to Dennis Allen. 

We'll get our first glimpse of the practice report on Wednesday, so this could just be an insurance move. It's also worth pointing out that New Orleans has been down Dwayne Washington due to a hamstring injury. As of right now, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. look to be the only healthy running backs on the team.

The team also made the addition of defensive back Tre Swilling official, a move that saw offensive lineman Tanner Owen released.

