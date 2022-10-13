Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 6

The second injury report for the Saints doesn't exactly look promising for some players being out there against the Bengals.

Thursday's Saints injury report had the same names on it, but did see some improved statuses for several players. However, the fact remains that the team is missing several key players, and their outlook against the Bengals is cloudy. Here's the rundown.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Payton Turner (chest)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Paulson Adebo (knee), Marcus Maye (rib), Malcolm Roach (ankle), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

FULL: J.T. Gray (foot), Taysom Hill (rib)

Landry, Harty, Thomas, Lattimore, Turner, and Yasir Durant were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Rashid Shaheed is expected to get called up from the practice squad this week to be the team's returner, and may have some involvement on offense. Deonte Harty was seeking a second opinion on his turf toe, as that injury appears to be significant.

We'll get one more look at the team on Friday, and we'll have game designations going into Sunday. New Orleans will once again have to find a way if they are going to be without some of their key players.

