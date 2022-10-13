Skip to main content

Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

The Saints all-purpose player received his second honor of Week 5.

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb.

Tight end Taysom Hill ran nine times for 112 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a Herculean career-day effort to help New Orleans defeat Seattle 39-22.   

He recorded a 22-yard touchdown pass to fellow tight end Adam Trautman to notch a four-touchdown day, which may be the first TE-to-TE touchdown pass in the NFL.

The Saints' "all-purpose" weapon was potent against the Seahawks on offense and special teams registering 203 total yards and recovering a fumble.

His fourth-quarter 60-yard touchdown scamper allowed New Orleans to recapture the lead in the seesaw battle with Geno Smith and Seattle.

He equaled LaDainian Tomlinson (September 25, 2005) and Ronnie Brown (September 21, 2008) as the only NFL players to register at least 100 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns, and pass for a touchdown in a single game.

New Orleans (2-3) is preparing to host Joe Burrow and Cincinnati (2-3) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 16.

