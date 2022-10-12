Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 6

14 players pop up on the first Saints injury report of Week 6, with Jameis Winston returning to practice in a limited capacity.

The Saints released their first injury report of Week 6's matchup against the Bengals, which sees 14 total players on it for Wednesday. 7 players didn't practice, while 7 others were limited. Here's the rundown.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Payton Turner (chest), Chris Olave (concussion), Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Paulson Adebo (knee), J.T. Gray (foot), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Malcolm Roach (ankle), Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Yasir Durant, and Payton Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Chris Olave and Calvin Throckmorton were working off to the side. 

Dennis Allen said on his Wednesday afternoon conference call that this was a step in the right direction for Winston and that's part of the process. For Landry, he gutted things out against the Vikings after injuring his ankle against the Panthers and has not been able to get back onto the field.

The team added Jordan Howard to the practice squad on Wednesday after a successful tryout with several other running backs. He was wearing No. 28.

