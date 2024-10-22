State of the NFC South: Where the Saints Sit Going Into Week 8 of NFL Action
In the blink of an eye, we are nearly at the halfway point of the 2024-25 NFL season. There is just one undefeated team remaining, the 6-0 Kansas City Chiefs. While there are four one-win teams, there are no win winless squads left.
The NFC South was widely considered to be the worst division in the league entering the season. After seven weeks, the South has the fewest combined victories of the four NFC divisions (11) and a winning percentage of .393. The AFC East has the fewest collective wins (10) in the other conference and worst overall winning percentage (.370) of the NFL's eight divisions.
Here are the current NFC South standings as we head into Week 8.
1. Atlanta 4-3*
2. Tampa Bay 4-3*
3. New Orleans 2-5
4. Carolina 1-6
* The Falcons currently own the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a Week 5 victory against Tampa Bay
Buccaneers
• 1-1 division record
• 4-1 NFC record
Tampa Bay has won the last three NFC South titles. They are one short of tying the division record of four championships, set by the New Orleans Saints between 2017 and 2020.
With a strong conference record to start this season, Tampa Bay is again in the early driver's seat. However, the Buccaneers may also have to play without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for an extended period.
The Buccaneers have a huge rematch at home against the Falcons this coming week. Atlanta won an overtime thriller against Tampa Bay on October 3, giving them an early tiebreaker advantage.
Tampa Bay also has a very favorable schedule after back-to-back games against the Chiefs and 49ers to start November. After their Week 11 bye, the Buccaneers don't face an opponent that currently has a winning record over their last seven games.
Remaining Division Games
vs. Atlanta (Oct. 27)
at Carolina (Dec. 1)
vs. Carolina (Dec. 29)
vs. New Orleans (Jan. 5)
Falcons
• 3-0 division record
• 4-1 NFC record
Atlanta has had a losing record for six consecutive seasons, including four straight with double-digit losses. After a coaching change and some personnel additions on offense, they look poised to end that streak in 2024. Unless they ''falcon'', as they typically do.
The Falcons have positioned themselves nicely at the halfway point with a strong record in the conference and against division opponents. If they manage to sweep the Buccaneers in their rematch this Sunday, they'll be in a very commanding position from a tiebreaker aspect.
After their showdown against Tampa Bay, Atlanta will face two teams with a current winning record over their last nine games. However, five of the next seven contests the Falcons play will be on the road.
Remaining Division Games
at Tampa Bay (Oct. 27)
at New Orleans (Nov. 10)
at Carolina (Jan. 5)
Saints
• 1-2 division record
• 2-3 NFC record
After a torrid start, New Orleans literally gave away two victories in the last minute against Philadelphia and Atlanta. Since then, abysmal performances over their last three contests have them in a five-game slide.
Injuries have depleted the New Orleans offense. Defensively, a once formidable unit is now one of the worst in the league and playing at a pathetic level. They'll get some of their injured players back this week in a must-win game at the Chargers. However, C Erik McCoy remains on injured reserve, QB Derek Carr will miss at least one more game, and WR Rashid Shaheed and CB Paulson Adebo are each out for the year.
Between injuries and poor play, the Saints couldn't possibly have put themselves in worse position. Last minute blown losses to the Falcons and Eagles cost them a critical division win and two in the conference. After tiebreakers cost them a playoff spot in two of the last three years, New Orleans already needs outside help at the midway point of the year just to get back in the race.
Coach Dennis Allen's Saints are a putrid 4-17 against teams that are .500 or better when they play them since 2022. Over their last 10 games, New Orleans faces an opponent that is currently .500 or better.
Remaining Division Games
at Carolina (Nov. 3)
vs. Atlanta (Nov. 10)
at Tampa Bay (Jan. 5)
Panthers
• 0-2 division record
• 0-4 NFC record
The collapse of the New Orleans defense and Atlanta not falconing (yet) have been surprises. What isn't a surprise is the fact that the Panthers are hovering around the bottom of the league again.
Carolina ranks 28th in total offense, 31st in total defense (the Saints rank last) and are among the NFL's worst at both scoring points and preventing them. They also benched 2023 first overall draft choice Bryce Young in favor of veteran journeyman Andy Dalton at quarterback.
The Panthers have double-digit losses in five straight seasons. They've shown nothing to indicate that will change this year. Six of their seven opponents after their Week 11 bye are currently .500 or better.
Remaining Division Games
vs. New Orleans (Nov. 3)
vs. Tampa Bay (Dec. 1)
at Tampa Bay (Dec. 29)
at Atlanta (Jan. 5)