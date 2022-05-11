Saints Release Josh Adams
The Saints are releasing running back Josh Adams, according to a Wednesday report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams joined the Saints via the practice squad last season in early November. He'd be released on Jan. 4, 2022, and was brought back on a reserve/future deal 20 days later.
We just discussed the running back position earlier, as it raises some question marks going into the new season. Now that Adams is out, it certainly bodes will for undrafted rookie free agent Abram Smith and his chances. However, don't rule out the Saints adding a veteran presence to the mix at some point before or during training camp.
Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, Josh Adams, and Abram Smith will be fighting things out for the other two spots, but don't overlook the Saints waiting and then adding a veteran player during training camp like they did Devonta Freeman last year.
Read More
There's not a ton of players who will set the world on fire, and no one is taking Alvin Kamara's job unless he gets suspended. That would undoubtedly be Mark Ingram at the top of the depth chart. Some potential players to keep an eye on would include Phillip Lindsay, Alex Collins, Darrel Williams, or Malcom Brown. New Orleans could also reunite with Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray if they wanted to add a quick veteran to the mix.
We'll just have to wait and see what the team does with the open roster spot.
Read More Saints News
- Drew Brees Continues to Expand His Business Portfolio
- Saints Primetime Games Prediction for 2022
- Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Class
- Saints Post-Draft Free Agent Possibilities
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Smoke Monday
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Lucas Krull
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Abram Smith
- Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: Jordan Jackson
- Saints First-Round Pick Chris Olave Works Out With Michael Thomas
- Tyrann Mathieu: "I Knew Where I Wanted to Be"
- Saints to Play Vikings in London
- Looking at the May NFL Calendar for the Saints
- Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed