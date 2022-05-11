The Saints are down one less running back after releasing Josh Adams on Wednesday.

The Saints are releasing running back Josh Adams, according to a Wednesday report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams joined the Saints via the practice squad last season in early November. He'd be released on Jan. 4, 2022, and was brought back on a reserve/future deal 20 days later.

We just discussed the running back position earlier, as it raises some question marks going into the new season. Now that Adams is out, it certainly bodes will for undrafted rookie free agent Abram Smith and his chances. However, don't rule out the Saints adding a veteran presence to the mix at some point before or during training camp.

Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, Josh Adams, and Abram Smith will be fighting things out for the other two spots, but don't overlook the Saints waiting and then adding a veteran player during training camp like they did Devonta Freeman last year.

There's not a ton of players who will set the world on fire, and no one is taking Alvin Kamara's job unless he gets suspended. That would undoubtedly be Mark Ingram at the top of the depth chart. Some potential players to keep an eye on would include Phillip Lindsay, Alex Collins, Darrel Williams, or Malcom Brown. New Orleans could also reunite with Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray if they wanted to add a quick veteran to the mix.

We'll just have to wait and see what the team does with the open roster spot.

