Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract
Player(s)
Marcus Davenport
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract

The New Orleans Saints restructured defensive end and former first-round draft choice contract to save millions ahead of the free agency period.

The New Orleans Saints restructured defensive end Marcus Davenport's contract to save over $8 million ahead of Wednesday's beginning of free agency.

According to Adam Schefter, Davenport and New Orleans agreed to convert "over $8M of his $9.55M base salary into a signing bonus to create $6.8M in salary cap space."

New Orleans began the offseason with a projected $77M over the mandated NFL salary cap.   Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley have restructured deals or offered the contract extensions to Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Malcom Jenkins, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby, and Marcus Davenport to deflate the huge in cap deficit.  

Overthecap.com projects New Orleans to be sitting at $2.3M over the NFL salary cap.

The Davenport deal revises the final year of his rookie contract with voidable years to spread his salary cap numbers.  New Orleans can still have candidates for a contract revisions/restructuring to ease their cap burden before the 3 PM CT NFL deadline to begin free agency.

Davenport, 25, has made 48 game appearances with 62 total tackles, 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 9 tackles for losses, 16 quarterback hits, four passes defended in his four seasons with the Saints.

