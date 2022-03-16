Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract
The New Orleans Saints restructured defensive end Marcus Davenport's contract to save over $8 million ahead of Wednesday's beginning of free agency.
According to Adam Schefter, Davenport and New Orleans agreed to convert "over $8M of his $9.55M base salary into a signing bonus to create $6.8M in salary cap space."
New Orleans began the offseason with a projected $77M over the mandated NFL salary cap. Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley have restructured deals or offered the contract extensions to Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Malcom Jenkins, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby, and Marcus Davenport to deflate the huge in cap deficit.
Read More
Overthecap.com projects New Orleans to be sitting at $2.3M over the NFL salary cap.
The Davenport deal revises the final year of his rookie contract with voidable years to spread his salary cap numbers. New Orleans can still have candidates for a contract revisions/restructuring to ease their cap burden before the 3 PM CT NFL deadline to begin free agency.
Davenport, 25, has made 48 game appearances with 62 total tackles, 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 9 tackles for losses, 16 quarterback hits, four passes defended in his four seasons with the Saints.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Salary Cap Slasher Tracker
- Saints Free Agents 2022
- Terron Armstead Not Ruling Out Coming Back to Saints
- Saints Questions at Quarterback Continue as Free Agency Approaches
- Mike Detillier: 2022 NFL Draft's Top 10 Players
- Former Saints LB Craig Robertson Retires After Nine NFL Seasons
- Saints Playing Home Game in London
- What Re-Signing Jameis Winston Could Do for the Saints
- Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in 2022
- Saints Opponents for 2022