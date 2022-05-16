Skip to main content

Saints Sign Two Players, Waive Three

The Saints made five moves on Monday, which includes bringing back a familiar face to the running back room.

The Saints announced several moves on Monday afternoon. The team has added running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson, and has waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the McCleskey news on Sunday afternoon. This will be the third time that Ozigbo is with the Saints, as he was originally added as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. The Jaguars would claim him in September of that season, but Ozigbo was signed off their practice squad in 2021. He ended up appearing in two games for the Saints last season.

New Orleans had recently released Josh Adams, which boosted the chances of undrafted rookie Abram Smith making the roster. Ozigbo won't likely be the last running back added to the room, as we're still a ways away from training camp starting. However, the upside both bring to special teams will be something to watch, and they'll undoubtedly compete with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington for now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

Drew Brees exists Superdome
Editorial / Opinion

SiriusXM's 'Opening Drive' Debates a Drew Brees Return

By Kyle T. Mosley1 hour ago
Jameis Winston (2)
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis Winston is "Hungrier" Headed into 2022 Season

By Brendan Boylan2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 11.58.28 AM
News

Jarvis Landry's Contract Worth Up to $6 Million

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_18269417_168388561_lowres
News

What Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis Said About Drew Brees' Tweet

By John Hendrix4 hours ago
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees
News

Drew Brees Calls a Reverse, Throws Shade, and Adds More Speculation

By Kyle T. Mosley18 hours ago
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees
News

Report: Drew Brees Out at NBC

By Kyle T. Mosley21 hours ago
USATSI_15050860_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: DaMarcus Fields

By Bob RoseMay 15, 2022
Saints Have Question Marks on Offense
Editorial / Opinion

3 Positions Have Question Marks for Saints Offense Ahead of OTAs

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 15, 2022