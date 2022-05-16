The Saints announced several moves on Monday afternoon. The team has added running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson, and has waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the McCleskey news on Sunday afternoon. This will be the third time that Ozigbo is with the Saints, as he was originally added as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. The Jaguars would claim him in September of that season, but Ozigbo was signed off their practice squad in 2021. He ended up appearing in two games for the Saints last season.

New Orleans had recently released Josh Adams, which boosted the chances of undrafted rookie Abram Smith making the roster. Ozigbo won't likely be the last running back added to the room, as we're still a ways away from training camp starting. However, the upside both bring to special teams will be something to watch, and they'll undoubtedly compete with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington for now.

