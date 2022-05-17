A second undrafted rookie the Saints picked up at the end of April has been waived by the team on Tuesday.

For now, there won't be any confusion with the Saints having two Eric Wilson's in training camp. According to the NFL Transaction Wire from Tuesday, the team has waived Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson.

Wilson was one of 17 undrafted rookie free agents to join the team at the end of April, and he becomes the second quick casualty after Cincinatti linebacker Joel Dublanko was waived on Monday. The team added veteran linebacker Eric Wilson and Devine Ozigbo in five reported transactions.

Wilson should be fine, as he's actually a Harvard psychology undergrad. When we previewed the undrafted class, it was pointed out that he could be used along all three interior positions. Further evaluation was that strength was his best asset, and that he needed to develop and learn quickly to adapt to the NFL.

This is going to be a hard roster to crack for some, and there will undoubtedly be more shuffling with the bottom 10 spots.

Read More Saints News