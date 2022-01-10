Sean Payton Provides a Taysom Hill Injury Update

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton provided an injury update on quarterback Taysom Hill.

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is checked after being injured running against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Monday's media session, Sean Payton said Taysom Hill would require surgery on the Lisfranc injury he has been dealing with this season. Hill reaggravated his injured foot on a rushing attempt in the second quarter of the 30-20 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the American Journal of Sports Medicine, NFL players who underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury missed an average of 10 games, though were sidelined an average of 11.6 months (because of recovery extending into the offseason).

Payton did not disclose a timetable for Hill's return to football activity.

Hill had a solid game performance before he exited the contest due to the injury. He completed 7/9 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown, and five carries for 18 rushing yards.

Hill was relieved by backup QB Trevor Siemian who was 9-of-15 passing for 71 yards and connected for two touchdown passes in the Saints' victory.

The Saints did not qualify for the 2022 NFL postseason after posting a 9-7 winning record.

Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston was on the sidelines of the regular-season finale in Atlanta. Winston injured his knee during the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A horse-collar tackle from linebacker Devin White on Winston contributed to a torn ACL and MCL damage in the quarterback's left knee. Since the injury, Winston and his representatives have posted videos on his progress following knee surgery.

If New Orleans does not present Winston with a suitable offer to return as the starting quarterback, he will become a free agent on March 16.

Going into free agency, Ian Book will be the Saints' only one signed and healthy quarterback on its roster.

Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week