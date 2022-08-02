The Saints just got another piece of bad news after learning about Kawaan Baker earlier. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, safety Smoke Monday is believed to have suffered a significant injury at practice on Tuesday.

#Saints rookie S Smoke Monday suffered what’s believed to be a significant knee injury today, sources say. Monday, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, has drawn praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits.

It's unclear as to what happened. Monday was out on the field practicing, and we didn't see him leave the field. The undrafted rookie out of Auburn became a huge fan favorite after his video in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium directed at the Falcons went viral.

The praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu was centered around his outlook in the league. Mathieu said back in late May, “He’s gonna be a good player in this league. He’s a physical player, great length and size, kid studies a lot.”

The extent of the injury is unknown, but it doesn't sound good. Mathieu has been missing since the start of training camp to handle personal issues, and now the team looks to be down another safety.

Monday was having a nice start to training camp, making some memorable plays in the first several sessions. We'll see what happens here.

