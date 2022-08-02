Skip to main content

Smoke Monday Believed to Have Significant Knee Injury

Smoke Monday reportedly got hurt at Tuesday's Saints training camp practice, and it sounds like it's serious.

The Saints just got another piece of bad news after learning about Kawaan Baker earlier. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, safety Smoke Monday is believed to have suffered a significant injury at practice on Tuesday.

#Saints rookie S Smoke Monday suffered what’s believed to be a significant knee injury today, sources say. Monday, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, has drawn praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits.

Camp Recaps: Day 6 | Day 5 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

It's unclear as to what happened. Monday was out on the field practicing, and we didn't see him leave the field. The undrafted rookie out of Auburn became a huge fan favorite after his video in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium directed at the Falcons went viral.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu was centered around his outlook in the league. Mathieu said back in late May, “He’s gonna be a good player in this league. He’s a physical player, great length and size, kid studies a lot.”

The extent of the injury is unknown, but it doesn't sound good. Mathieu has been missing since the start of training camp to handle personal issues, and now the team looks to be down another safety. 

Monday was having a nice start to training camp, making some memorable plays in the first several sessions. We'll see what happens here.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18781214_168388561_lowres
News

Saints' Kawaan Baker Suspended for Six Games

By John Hendrix17 minutes ago
Trevor Penning - STC - Aug 1
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 6: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

NFL Penalizes Dolphins for Tampering With Sean Payton

By Kyle T. Mosley3 hours ago
Pete Carmichael
Editorial / Opinion

In Control! Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Addresses Saints Offense, Evolution, Chris Olave

By Kyle T. Mosley9 hours ago
USATSI_18782543_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 5: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 1, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
News

Court Reschedules Alvin Kamara's Hearing, Again

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
USATSI_18536009_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Respectful of Tyrann Mathieu's Personal Matters; Fans Overreact on Social Media

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 12:04 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
Editorial / Opinion

If Suspended, Would the NFL's Baseline for Alvin Kamara Differ from Deshaun Watson?

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 10:32 AM EDT