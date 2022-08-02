Skip to main content

Saints' Kawaan Baker Suspended for Six Games

Saints receiver Kawaan Baker has been given a six-game suspension to start the regular season due to PED violation.

The Saints are dealing with plenty of things during training camp, and now there's one more to add to the list. Wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended without pay for the first six regular season games of 2022.

Camp Recaps: Day 6Day 5 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

The reason is for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Baker is allowed to practice and participate during the preseason, but will not be able to be on the active roster until Monday, Oct. 17 after the Saints play the Bengals. 

Baker was the team's 7th Round pick out of South Alabama from a year ago, and appeared in two games during 2021. His role was relegated mainly to special teams. He was having a nice start to training camp, facing an uphill battle with a very crowded Saints receiver room. He was making impacts as a gunner, and now his outlook becomes a bit cloudy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Look for Kirk Merritt and rookie Dai'Jean Dixon to come into a bit more focus going forward.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Trevor Penning - STC - Aug 1
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 6: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

NFL Penalizes Dolphins for Tampering With Sean Payton

By Kyle T. Mosley3 hours ago
Pete Carmichael
Editorial / Opinion

In Control! Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Addresses Saints Offense, Evolution, Chris Olave

By Kyle T. Mosley9 hours ago
USATSI_18782543_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 5: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 1, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
News

Court Reschedules Alvin Kamara's Hearing, Again

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
USATSI_18536009_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Respectful of Tyrann Mathieu's Personal Matters; Fans Overreact on Social Media

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 12:04 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
Editorial / Opinion

If Suspended, Would the NFL's Baseline for Alvin Kamara Differ from Deshaun Watson?

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 1, 2022 10:32 AM EDT
USATSI_18781887_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp: What We've Learned After the First Week

By John HendrixJul 31, 2022 9:13 AM EDT