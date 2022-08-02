Saints' Kawaan Baker Suspended for Six Games

The Saints are dealing with plenty of things during training camp, and now there's one more to add to the list. Wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended without pay for the first six regular season games of 2022.

The reason is for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Baker is allowed to practice and participate during the preseason, but will not be able to be on the active roster until Monday, Oct. 17 after the Saints play the Bengals.

Baker was the team's 7th Round pick out of South Alabama from a year ago, and appeared in two games during 2021. His role was relegated mainly to special teams. He was having a nice start to training camp, facing an uphill battle with a very crowded Saints receiver room. He was making impacts as a gunner, and now his outlook becomes a bit cloudy.

Look for Kirk Merritt and rookie Dai'Jean Dixon to come into a bit more focus going forward.

