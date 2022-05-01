Smoke Monday is Already 'Bringing the Smoke' and Who Dat Nation Loves It

Before the Auburn product could let the ink dry, Monday was already "bringing the smoke" with him to New Orleans.

Smoke Monday has one of the best names as a defender — actually, it's Quindarious Demonze Monday — but we like Smoke. Before the Auburn product could let the ink dry, Monday was already "bringing the smoke" to New Orleans.

The Atlanta native was driving by the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he began letting the Falcons know they "gotta see him two times a per buddy, good luck" on his Instagram story - and the Who Dat Nation fell in love!

"When I get to the NFL, I'll always be betting on myself," he told the Advertiser. "That's just who I am, man. I know I will prove a lot of people wrong, what they think about me and the kind of player they think I am," Advertiser report Bennett Durando shared on Monday,

Later, Monday was wearing a Drew Brees jersey.

Monday in the DB Room

The Saints' defensive backs' room will be interesting with the charisma of Smoke Monday and Ceedy Duce during the season. First, Monday must make the squad as a rookie undrafted free agent.

New Orleans makes an "aggressively push" for veteran safety and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu to pair with free-agent signing Marcus Maye. Still, it should be a highly competitive and entertaining Saints secondary.

New Orleans Saints Safety Smoke Monday Profile:

Monday, 6-3, 199, played in 50 career games with 25 starts at Auburn and finished his career with 172 tackles (106 solo), 17 stops for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

As a senior in 2021, the Atlanta, Ga. native started all 13 games he appeared in and finished with 64 tackles (45 solo), nine stops for loss, two sacks, a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown and six passes defensed.

One-Liner:

“Linear athlete that looks to play behind the line of scrimmage or man up tight ends with his size.”

Pros:

Great blend of size and speed at six-foot-three 200-pounds, overall good athlete. All round versatility, can be moved all over the defense, and works well at the line of scrimmage against tight ends. Comes down hard against the run, is able to take on blocks and shed. Solid in man coverage when he gets his hands on receivers, has the length to man up bigger bodies. Hard hitter, wraps up with power. Good eyes in zone coverage, is able to see routes come in and out of his zone. Unique feel for shooting gaps and beating RBs to the hole. Plays on special teams

Cons:

Needs to work on his pursuit angles coming downhill, over pursued ball carriers at times. Struggles with this when playing farther from the line of scrimmage in single-high looks. Stiffer hips will lose speed when changing directions at the top of the route. Misses tackles in space by failing to break down and stay square. Bites a bit too hard on play fakes, reads the line and will get lost on counter plays. Lacks ball skills to locate and high point downfield.

Summary:

Monday was put in many positions all across this Auburn defense taking on different tasks each time. He’s got all the physical tools to stick in the NFL and become an eventual starter. Playing him near the line of scrimmage and in split field positions at times is key for his success. With more refinement, Monday could be a tight end eraser for an NFL defense.

Background:

Full name is Quindarious Demonze Monday. The son of Tamika Hale and Felton Monday. Has four siblings: Quentavius, Brittany, Derek and Jessica. Currently a student in the College of Liberal Arts. A member of SEC Football Leadership Council. Led the Carver High Panthers to the Georgia state Class 5A semifinals. Participant in 2018 Under Armour All-American Game. ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports four-star prospect. The No. 8-ranked safety according to ESPN and No. 9 athlete nationally by 247Sports. Was also a track and field letterman and honor roll student.

Read More Saints News