Saints Add Ty Montgomery to COVID-19 Reserve List

The Saints now have their second big COVID problem of the season, as it's knocked out a third player this week.

If you were asking yourselves if the Saints could catch a break soon, then you probably have a better answer to that question now. New Orleans is dealing with a COVID issue, as it's now spread to a third player this week. The team placed Ty Montgomery on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Thursday, according to the NFL Transaction Report.

Cam Jordan was the first player to land on the list, followed by Mark Ingram. Now, another case makes things a lot more challenging for the team. Jordan could possibly return, as he needs two negative tests in a row. However, it seems more challenging for Ingram and now Montgomery.

For now, New Orleans is going to have to rely on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara in the backfield, with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington currently the backup options. Montgomery could have been used more at wide receiver and returning with Deonte Harris out on suspension, but now it seems increasingly likely to have Kevin White in the lineup as a COVID replacement, and then possibly elevating Easop Winston Jr. or Kawaan Baker.

From a pass rushing perspective, Jalyn Holmes and Carl Granderson are the two healthy defensive ends the Saints have with Jordan out right now. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was limited for a second straight day at practice, and that is going to be an area to keep a close watch on.

This is the second instance this season that the Saints have had to deal with COVID, as Week 2's matchup against the Panthers saw them be without a lot of assistant coaches.

