Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ty Montgomery Lands on COVID-19 Reserve List

    The Saints now have their second big COVID problem of the season, as it's knocked out a third player this week.
    Author:

    If you were asking yourselves if the Saints could catch a break soon, then you probably have a better answer to that question now. New Orleans is dealing with a COVID issue, as it's now spread to a third player this week. The team placed Ty Montgomery on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Thursday, according to the NFL Transaction Report.

    Cam Jordan was the first player to land on the list, followed by Mark Ingram. Now, another case makes things a lot more challenging for the team. Jordan could possibly return, as he needs two negative tests in a row. However, it seems more challenging for Ingram and now Montgomery.

    For now, New Orleans is going to have to rely on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara in the backfield, with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington currently the backup options. Montgomery could have been used more at wide receiver and returning with Deonte Harris out on suspension, but now it seems increasingly likely to have Kevin White in the lineup as a COVID replacement, and then possibly elevating Easop Winston Jr. or Kawaan Baker.

    Read More

    From a pass rushing perspective, Jalyn Holmes and Carl Granderson are the two healthy defensive ends the Saints have with Jordan out right now. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was limited for a second straight day at practice, and that is going to be an area to keep a close watch on.

    This is the second instance this season that the Saints have had to deal with COVID, as Week 2's matchup against the Panthers saw them be without a lot of assistant coaches. 

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_17296189_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Add Ty Montgomery to COVID-19 Reserve List

    just now
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (40)
    News

    Week 14: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    18 minutes ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (2)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 14: Saints Passing Attack vs. Jets Pass Defense

    4 hours ago
    First Look Template (9)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Jets: First Look at Week 14's Matchup

    9 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (39)
    News

    Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    19 hours ago
    Breaking News (7)
    News

    Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    Dec 8, 2021
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 14: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Jets Run Defense

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
    News

    New Orleans Saints Announced Three Roster Moves on Dec. 7

    Dec 7, 2021