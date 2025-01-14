Sam Darnold Has Nightmare First Half in Playoff Debut vs. Rams
Sam Darnold had a brutal first half in the wild card round that had NFL fans wondering what it meant for his present and future.
The Minnesota Vikings entered the half trailing the Los Angeles Rams 24-3 after an absolutely terrible half of football offensively. The Vikings couldn't sustain anything on offense and it buried them as the Rams took advantage.
Darnold finished the half 13-of-16 for 113 yards, with no touchdowns, an interception, and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He was sacked six times and under pressure constantly. He looked like the quarterback who struggled mightily in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions and didn't remotely resemble the guy who led the Vikings to a 14-2 record through the season's first 17 weeks.
NFL fans were quick to jump all over him on social media.
Even Troy Aikman got in on the act.
Darnold and the Vikings have 30 minutes left to salvage their season. They'll need their Pro Bowl quarterback to look like one if they want to make this game competitive.