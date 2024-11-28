Sam Darnold Reacts to Vikings Signing Former Giants QB Daniel Jones
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold knows a thing or two about being a former first-round pick crowned as the franchise quarterback in New York. So does his new Vikings teammate Daniel Jones.
Jones, cut by the New York Giants last week, signed with the Vikings after clearing waivers. And Darnold is welcoming him with arms wide open as he attempts to turn his career around in Minnesota.
"Signing DJ today, very happy to be teammates with him," Darnold said Wednesday. "Spent some time with him in the past. Great guy. Just excited to get him in here and be teammates with him. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience in certain things is going to help this football team."
Darnold, the No. 3 pick by the New York Jets in 2018, is changing the narrative on his career amid a 9–2 start to the season with the Vikings. He was traded by the Jets in 2021 and lost the starting quarterback battle in Carolina in '22. After one season as Brock Purdy's backup with the San Francisco 49ers last year, Darnold is setting career highs in basically every category in Minnesota.
Jones, currently on the Vikings' practice squad, could have the opportunity to follow in Darnold's footsteps over the next year if he sticks with the franchise the rest of the 2024 season and re-signs as a free agent in March. Darnold could sign a lucrative free agent deal elsewhere, leaving a vacancy in the Vikings' quarterback room battling first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the starting gig.
But for now? Darnold and Jones are content being teammates as the Vikings try to chase down the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.