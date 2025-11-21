Sam Darnold Had Sweet Response to Ernest Jones’s Fiery Defense of Him After Four-INT Game
In a crucial divisional against the Rams, Sam Darnold had his worst performance of the season as he threw four interceptions during the 21-19 loss. While Darnold has had a stellar first year with Seattle so far, he struggled again when facing the Rams’ defense, the same defense that stifled him in the Vikings’ playoff loss last year.
Despite Darnold’s turnovers largely helping Los Angeles earn a win that gave them the lead in the NFC West, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV made it clear that the team has their quarterback’s back after the game.
"Sam's been ballin'," Jones said. "If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam's had us in every f---ing game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault," no it's not. It was plays that defensively we could have made, there were opportunities where we could have got better stops. It's football, man. He's our quarterback. We got his back, and if you've got anything to say, quite frankly, f--- you."
Darnold reflected on his play and those comments from Jones on Thursday. He said, “The reason that it sucked for me is because I feel like I’m letting those guys down. I feel like a lot of the guys in the locker room feel the same way. That energy. The things that he said meant a lot to me. For a guy to have my back like that.
“I’ve been around some really good locker rooms, some locker rooms that aren’t necessarily as close. I would say this locker room is at the top, for sure,” Darnold added. “Just the way that everyone comes together, fights for each other. I think it’s evident in the way we fight on Sundays.”
Darnold also noted during his presser that going forward he’s got to just continue going through his progressions rather than getting stuck on one of two targets. He will look to put that into action and rebound on Sunday, when Seattle takes on the Titans.