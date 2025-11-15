SI

Sam LaPorta Injury: Lions Tight End Will Be Out at Least Four Games After Move to IR

The Lions will be without a key receiving threat for at least four weeks.

Tyler Lauletta

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lions will be down one of their top receiving threats when they face off against the Eagles on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, the team announced that tight end Sam LaPorta would be heading to the IR due to a back injury. The move means Detroit will be without him for at least four weeks.

The Lions were already dealing with a pretty big list of injuries heading into Sunday’s game, but LaPorta’s absence might hit the hardest. Without him on the field, it will be up to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to play to their full superstar potential, and should open up some opportunities for the likes of backup tight end Brock Wright and receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL