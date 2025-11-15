Sam LaPorta Injury: Lions Tight End Will Be Out at Least Four Games After Move to IR
The Lions will be without a key receiving threat for at least four weeks.
The Lions will be down one of their top receiving threats when they face off against the Eagles on Sunday night in Philadelphia.
On Saturday, the team announced that tight end Sam LaPorta would be heading to the IR due to a back injury. The move means Detroit will be without him for at least four weeks.
The Lions were already dealing with a pretty big list of injuries heading into Sunday’s game, but LaPorta’s absence might hit the hardest. Without him on the field, it will be up to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to play to their full superstar potential, and should open up some opportunities for the likes of backup tight end Brock Wright and receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
