Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Declaration About Where 2024 Eagles Team Stands All-Time
The Philadelphia Eagles culminated a successful 2024 regular season by then winning their second Super Bowl title back in February.
The team and NFL fans haven't had too much time to reflect on the greatness of the 2024 Eagles, but it sounds like running back Saquon Barkley already thinks they should be considered one of the best teams in NFL history.
Barkley told his Eagles teammates Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship on their podcast Exciting Mics this week that he sees the 2024 Eagles as being one of the top-five all-time NFL teams in history.
"I firmly believe when you look at our team that we had last year ... I think we're a top-five team of all time," Barkley said. "If you really look at the season outside the first four games, it was belt to a--. How dominant you guys were on defense and how dominant we were on offense and special teams, people don't realize how great of a team that actually was. ... Teams really stood no chance—you seen that in the playoffs, you seen that in the Super Bowl.
"I really think that when we look back on that 10-15 years and we're all old and we're reflecting on our glory days, the year that we had last year, people don't give us enough credit."
Barkley went on to name the other NFL teams in history he would consider in that top-five list with the 2024 Eagles: the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the 1985 Chicago Bears and then one of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl teams and one of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl teams. It ended up being a top-six list.
This will surely be a debate for decades when NFL fans think about what those top-five greatest teams of all-time would be. Since it's still only a few months after the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory, not many people probably have the Eagles team in their top-five. But, like Barkley said, as time goes on, maybe the Eagles will be a solid addition to that list in hindsight.