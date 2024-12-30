Sauce Gardner Issues Clarification After Saying He Won't Recruit Tee Higgins to Jets
Sauce Gardner is having to clarify some comments he made on social media that fans may have misinterpreted.
On Saturday, Gardner commented on an Instagram post by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after his stellar performance against the Broncos. Gardner said, "PAY THE MAN."
A fan then commented, "@saucegardner tell him come to da jets."
To which Gardner replied, "I will NOT be telling him that."
Fans took that as Gardner not enjoying his time on the Jets, and that he wouldn't want a player he respects joining him.
Well, the All-Pro cornerback has gone into full-blown damage control mode.
On Sunday, Gardner took to his Instagram story and explained that he wouldn't be recruiting Higgins to the Jets because the team already has two star receivers in Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Therefore, there's no chance Higgins would join the Jets.
The Bengals hit Higgins with the franchise tag this offseason, so he's playing the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $21.8 million deal. He's set to hit free agency after the season.
Gardner does not think he'll wind up with the Jets.