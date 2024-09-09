Scott Hanson Apologizes to Tom Brady for 'Inconsiderate' Broadcasting Comment
Tom Brady's first NFL game as a broadcaster was a somewhat rocky experience. Which should probably have been expected, despite how effortless the future Hall of Famer made football look. Brady is a rookie again and rookies will take their lumps. He had some good moments on the Fox Sports broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Cleveland Browns but there was plenty of criticism about his debut on the call.
And some of it, unexpectedly, came from Scott Hanson. The NFL RedZone host made headlines on Sunday when he said Brady "has gotta get more excited than that in the booth" as the Cowboys lined up to attempt a 71-yard field goal.
On Monday, Hanson apologized for saying that, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that it was "unfair and inconsiderate" even if it was tongue-in-cheek. He also emphasized that he is rooting for Brady to succeed in his second career.
"This was unfair & inconsiderate by me," Hanson said. "Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek - but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize. I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture!"
Brady's next performance in the booth will come on September 15. He'll once again commentate over the Cowboys, who host the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium for their home opener.