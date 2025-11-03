Seahawks' Dominant Half vs. Commanders Summed Up By One Throw Sam Darnold Didn’t Make
The Seahawks put on a dominant offensive performance against the Commanders on Sunday night. Sam Darnold completed 16-of-16 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, including two over an 11-second span during the second quarter.
Obviously, things were really bad for Washington's defense as Seattle took a 31-7 lead into halftime, but it was the throw that Darnold didn't make on his third TD pass of the game that showed how thoroughly Seattle's offense was dominating.
Darnold threw a beautiful pass that went right over the head of safety Tyler Owens into the hands of tight end Elijah Arroyo as he crossed the goal line—but it could have been so much easier.
On the other side of the field, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had put a move on cornerback Trey Amos that left him flat-footed as JSN ran wide open into the end zone. If Darnold had simply looked to his right, he would have had a much easier throw.
Considering the fact that Smith-Njigba had seven catches for 119 yards in the half, it's hard to complain.