Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Suplexed a Broncos' Defender, Still Lost Yards

Kenneth Walker III had some trouble getting it going in Week 1 during the Seattle Seahawks game against the Denver Broncos. Walker gained just 10 yards on his first six carries while a 34-yard touchdown run by Geno Smith was the only thing that kept the Seahawks in the game.

At one point Walker took a handoff and was met by multiple defenders in the backfield. Without ever getting back to the line he broke three tackles. The fourth defender was linebacker Baron Browning. Walker won the leverage battle, but Browning and the Broncos won the play.

As Walker stood up Browning was upside down on his back. Browning ended up getting suplexed and kind of held on.

For some reason cornerback Riley Moss was credited with the tackle despite the fact that Browning rode Walker to the ground while Cody Barton grabbed him around the ankles.

Who knows what the lesson is in all this, but it sure looked cool.

