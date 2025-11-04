Seahawks Acquire New Target for Sam Darnold With Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
Shaheed joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the Seattle receiver room.
The Seahawks acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in a trade with the Saints on Tuesday, hours before the trade deadline, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
Shaheed joins the Seattle receiver room that includes arguably the best receiver in the game right now, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He leads the league with 948 receiving yards through eight games. Now quarterback Sam Darnold has another key target.
Shaheed will also reunite with Seattle’s offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who worked in New Orleans last season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
