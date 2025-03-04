Seahawks named among best fits in NFL Draft for top-ranked OT
The NFL Scouting Combine is complete, and the Seattle Seahawks met with 20 prospects across various positions. With the No. 18 pick in this year's NFL Draft, the focus is now on which position the franchise will spend on.
Fans expect an offensive lineman with the 18th pick, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider has stated the team expects to draft based on talent and not need. If one of their favorite prospects away from the offensive front is available, it shouldn't be surprising to see Seattle go that direction.
But if any of the linemen projected to be day-one starters are still available, the Seahawks should be taking a hard look in that direction.
Around the NFL writer Nick Shook compiled his 2025 All-Combine Team, as well as the best fits for the top players at each position group. Seattle was named among the suitors for Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
"Conerly tested rather well, riding a 34.5-inch vertical jump and a 5.05 40-yard dash at 311 pounds to an athleticism score of 85, but I've chosen him for this team because of his drill work," Shook wrote.
"Conerly was very smooth Sunday, displaying a consistent base coupled with fluid movement and light feet, crushing the mirror drill and landing among the best in his group in most of the activities."
Conerly started 28 games at left tackle over his final two seasons at Oregon and was named to the All-Combine team alongside Missouri tackle Armand Membou. The Seahawks have a developing left tackle already in Charles Cross, but Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton could find a fit for Conerly in Klint Kubiak's offense.
"His blend of quality athletic testing and fundamentals make for an intriguing prospect who should turn in reliable performances at the next level, even if he never cracks the elite group of NFL tackles," Shook added. "There's room for improvement and his starting point is already high enough to inspire optimism."
The interior of Seattle's offensive line is more talent-needy, but this draft class is rich in tackle talent. Any added talent in the trenches will help improve the unit overall.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL insiders believe there’s only one destination if DK Metcalf gets traded
Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with a special award
ESPN: Seattle Seahawks 1 of 4 NFL teams lurking in the same free agent market