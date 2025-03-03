All Seahawks

NFL insider affirms Seahawks unlikely to trade DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to keep DK Metcalf after some recent trade chatter.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks could be in position to trade star wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, but it's hard to move on from someone so talented.

The Athletic insider Jeff Howe is reporting that the Seahawks are no longer likely to trade Metcalf with player movement swirling across the league.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It doesn’t sound likely the Seattle Seahawks would make wideout DK Metcalf available in a trade," Howe writes.

"Metcalf is entering the final season of his three-year, $72 million pact, so there’s been speculation he could be dealt. But the Seahawks have had a winning record in three consecutive seasons, albeit with an 0-1 mark in the playoffs during that stretch. It doesn’t make sense to trim one of their best players.

"Now, things could always change during contract negotiations. But, at the moment, the New England Patriots and others who are trying to get creative at wideout will have to focus their attention elsewhere."

Metcalf, 27, caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Seahawks, which are very good numbers. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as the team's official No. 1 wide receiver, giving the team reason to trade Metcalf.

That being said, it's important to have multiple strong receivers, and even though the Seahawks are already paying their second contract with Metcalf, it may be worth it to have him than a rookie just learning the ropes of an NFL offense.

The Seahawks can bring in another rookie who could eventually replace Metcalf, but for now, Seattle is in need of getting someone like him in the offense.

Jeremy Brener
