Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with special award
Marshawn Lynch's playing days may be well behind him, but the Seattle Seahawks legend is still making an impact off the field.
In addition to his acting and business ventures, Lynch has also been involved in plenty of humanitarian causes. From Seattle to California and even outside of the country, Lynch has made an effort to help people in need.
The Seattle Sports Commission recently honored Lynch's philanhropic efforts, awarding him with the Paul G. Alllen Humanitarian Award, named after late Seahawks owner Paul Allen.
"Lynch was awarded The Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award, which honors a person who has made an impact on the community they're a part of through philanthropic contributions," wrote Ari Horton of Seahawks.com. "Lynch's philanthropic work stretches from Seattle to his hometown of Oakland, as well as internationally in Haiti, where he helped to build houses."
Lynch has overcome a lot of adversity on and off the field, so seeing him help others dealing with adversity is nothing short of heart-warming.
In his playing days, Lynch was basically a human wrecking ball on the field. He was one of the most difficult players in the league to bring down during his prime, and he used his physicality to earn five Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro over the course of his career. While he fell just short of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, Lynch should have a place in Canton sooner rather than later.
Now, though, he's writing an exciting new chapter for himself in a completely different field. Without a doubt, Seahawks fans will be watching his efforts closely over the coming years.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks met with 3rd-ranked QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft class
NFL insider refutes report of Seahawks, Packers DK Metcalf trade talks
NFL analyst’s one-word label for Seahawks QB Geno Smith is harsh but fair
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks will sign all-star fullback in free agency