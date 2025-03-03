2025 NFL draft: Every prospect the Seahawks met with at combine
Talks of the Seattle Seahawks using their first-round pick on a defensive player have heated up since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the team's official meetings indicate they are still focusing on their offensive line.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has emerged as an enticing physical freak who could perfectly fit Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme. It isn't a need for the team, however, as they look to fortify quarterback Geno Smith's protection.
Within their meetings, the Seahawks focused heavily on the offensive tackle position. Of their 12 conversations with offensive linemen, Seattle met with seven players who played tackle in college. They could be evaluating some of those prospects at guard, but the Seahawks met with just four players who have been guards primarily.
The interior of the offensive line remains Seattle's biggest issue, but they could also be looking for weapons if Tyler Lockett is a cap casualty. There was a crater-sized gap target gap between receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Lockett and the Seahawks' fourth receiver, Jake Bobo.
Bobo had just 13 catches (107 yards) on 17 targets, and Lockett had 49 catches (600 yards) on 70 targets. If Lockett departs, the team doesn't have a clear successor.
The defensive prospects are essentially all luxury options. The emphasis on cornerbacks makes sense with Josh Jobe as a restricted free agent and Tre Brown set to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency essentially begins March 10.
Here are all the confirmed meetings Seattle had with prospects at the scouting combine, compiled by Seattle Sports 710 AM and initially reported by Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser, The Draft Network's Justin Melo and Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Devin Jackson.
Offensive line
- G Tyler Booker, Alabama
- G Tate Rutledge, Georgia
- G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
- G Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
- T Will Campbell, LSU
- T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
- T Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
- T Armand Membou, Missouri
- T Jalen Rivers, Miami
- T Cameron Williams, Texas
- T Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
- C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Defensive secondary
- CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
- CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
- CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
- S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Offensive skill positions
- QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- TE Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
- TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
- WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
