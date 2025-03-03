NFL draft projection has Seahawks helping Geno Smith with their first pick
That next-to-last ranking in terms of the league’ offensive lines in 2024 (via Pro Football Focus) is hard to ignore. Obviously, the Seattle Seahawks have their radar up when it comes to the club’s biggest weakness. As was reported, the club met with 12 different offensive line prospects during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis.
Among the most notable names were Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Alabama’s Tyler Booker. However, there was one big body that was not among the talented dozen (as reported by Brian Nemhauser on Saturday).
That could mean something, or nothing at all. However, it’s worth a mention that Luke Easterling of Athlon's Sports has the Seahawks opting for the University of Texas tackle with their first-round selection “Geno Smith needs an improvements across the entire offensive line, and Banks has the versatility to be an instant upgrade at either guard or tackle.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave a sound evaluation of the 6’5”, 315-pound prospect. “Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point.
“Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.”
A team that has ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons, and one that allowed 54 sacks in 2024 could benefit from a performer who could find a home either on the inside or the outside for new offensive line coach John Benton.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks GM John Schneider gives unequivocal answer on Geno Smith’s future
DK Metcalf trade buzz: Patriots ‘kicked the tires’ on Seahawks star receiver
Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s one-word label from NFL pundit is harsh but fair
Insiders believe there’s only one destination for DK Metcalf if he gets traded