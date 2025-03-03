ESPN: Seattle Seahawks 1 of 4 NFL teams lurking in the same free agent market
Guards aren't supposed to be important in the modern NFL. Then again, it's easy to say that when your favorite team doesn't have the worst interior offensive line in the league. Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are right there, having witnessed an atrocious year of play from their three starters up front, and some less-than-ideal play at right tackle thank to Abe Lucas' nagging knee issue.
While there's a good case against paying them much (GM John Schneider has made it himself) there are recent examples of it paying off. In 2024 the Carolina Panthers went out and spent a total of about 2 bajillion dollars on new deals for Damien Lewis at left guard and Robert Hunt at right guard. In a surprise twist, it was something that actually went well for the Panthers. Lewis took his game to another level after four mediocre seasons in Seattle. Meanwhile, Hunt made his first career Pro Bowl.
The Panthers still only won five games but that had far more to do with their historically-bad defense. Offensively, Bryce Young's comfort level jumped a great deal, dropping from 62 sacks taken as a rookie to 29 this year and boosting his overall production enough down the stretch for the team to commit to him as their QB1 for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks could enjoy a similar jump with Geno Smith's level of play if they could only find a way to fix that interior offensive line, which has been a major liability far too many seasons in a row. Drafting hasn't helped, as Seattle hasn't hit on any long-term starters inside during Schneider's term, with the possible lone half-exception for tackle-turned-center Justin Britt. It's not a good percentage, in any case - no matter how you feel about Britt.
One potential solution is to do something the Seahawks have never tried before, at least not under this front office: splurge on proven free agents. It seems that this year could finally be an exception to the rule, though. According to the latest buzz from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks will be one of at least four teams lurking in the interior offensive line free agent market.
ESPN on Seahawks free agent interest
"The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive linemen. Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar. Like Dalman, Banks and Fries are in line for sizable contracts. Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too."
You can be certain that more than four teams will wind up signing guards in the next couple of weeks, as well. Fowler mentioned Fries, Dalman and Banks. Other notabe iOL about to hit the market include Brandon Scherff, Alex Cappa, Will Hernandez, Mekhi Becton, Nate Herbig and James Daniels.
The Seahawks will have to manufacture the cap space to sign anybody who will move the needle, but it's worth trying something different rather than gambling on more guard prospects in the draft.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider’s DK Metcalf scoop bad news for interested NFL teams
Seattle Seahawks land massive Michigan defensive tackle in 2025 mock
NFL insiders believe there’s only one destination if DK Metcalf gets traded
Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with a special award