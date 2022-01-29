Analysis: How Did Seahawks Safeties Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 94 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups

Overall Season Grade: A- (90.0)

What Went Right: Continuing to state his case as the best ball-hawking free safety in the NFL, Diggs finished with a team-best five interceptions for the second straight season, matching Broncos star Justin Simmons for the most picks by a safety in the past two seasons. Two of those picks came deep in enemy territory against former teammate Matthew Stafford in rivalry games versus the Rams. Adding a pair of pass breakups in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, he finished fifth among qualified safeties with 1,000 or more defensive snaps allowing a 77.9 passer rating in coverage. As has been the case for the better part of three seasons, opponents rarely tested the Seahawks down the seam or with post routes due to Diggs' presence in center field. He also remained one of Seattle's most capable tacklers, finishing third behind linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner with a career-high 94 stops this season. Performing well in all facets, he garnered All-Pro votes for the first time in his career and was named to the PFWA All-NFC team.

What Went Wrong: While Diggs didn't make many mistakes in 2021 and rightfully earned his second straight Pro Bowl nod, he did allow a pair of touchdowns in coverage and his tackling technique occasionally lapsed on him, as evidenced by the 12 missed tackles charged to him by PFF. A fantastic season ended on a sour note when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula during the fourth quarter of Seattle's Week 18 win in Arizona.

Closing Thoughts: Heading towards free agency, Diggs has been nothing short of spectacular since the Seahawks acquired him from the Lions midway through the 2019 season and deserves a lucrative long-term deal after the best season of his career. Now, the question is, especially coming off of a significant injury, will Seattle be the team to pay the price? Based on his production and importance to the team both on the field and in the locker room, re-signing him should be a top priority, even if that means using a franchise tag first to ensure he's back in 2022.