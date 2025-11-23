NFL fines Seattle Seahawks defender who wasn't even in the lineup vs. Rams
The most colorful personality on the Seattle Seahawks' roster is veteran nose tackle Jarran Reed, who was around from 2016-2020 at the end of the Legion of Boom era and returned in 2023.
In general head coach Mike Macdonald doesn't tolerate the kind of chaotic energy that Pete Carroll's defense had in those days when they usually led the NFL in penalties. In fact, this dynamic has done a 180 - Seattle heads into Week 12 with just 60 penalties - tied for the fifth-fewest in the league.
There are occasional exceptions, though - such as Riq Woolen's silly standing-over-you taunting penalty in the win over Washington. Reed did him one better this past week, earning a flag and a fine from the league office even though he wasn't in the lineup.
The Seahawks placed Reed on injured reserve two weeks ago, but he was on the sideline for this play when Kenneth Walker III was forced out of bounds. Apparently Reed bumped Byron Young somewhere in there, earning a $14,491 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tyrice Knight also earned a fine for unnecessary roughness.
Reed will be eligible to return to the lineup in Week 14 when the Seahawks visit the Atlanta Falcons. For the year he has 1.5 sacks and six QB hits in eight games.
Reed may be nearing the end of his run in the NFL - he'll turn 33 years old next month and he's been in the league 10 years now. The Seahawks clearly value what he brings to the table, though. Reed is still under contract through the 2027 season.
As for Knight, he came into this season as the weakest link on paper for Seattle's defense, but he's acquitted himself pretty well.
In 10 games Knight has totaled two sacks and 50 tackles, including six for a loss. Knight has improved as a pass rusher and run defender since when he was a rookie, but he's still somewhat vulnerable in coverage. So far he's allowd a 95% catch rate and a 114 passer rating. PFF has him graded out at 60.6 in coverage but a strong 74.0 overall.
