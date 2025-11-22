ESPN identifies the Seattle Seahawks' most-important pending free agent to watch
There's still plenty of football ahead in 2025. That doesn't mean NFL teams don't have their eye on 2026 and the future of the franchise. Case in point are the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks, who have a total of 11 potential unrestricted free agents (via Spotrac) to make decisions on.
ESPN took an early dive into the 2026 offseason and amongst other things, pointed to a pending UFA to keep an eye on. In regards to Mike Macdonald’s club, Seahawks’ team writer Brady Henderson singled out four-year safety Coby Bryant.
“He is in a different situation than Seattle’s other 2022 draftees who are starting and in the final year of their rookie contracts, including (Riq) Woolen, running back Kenneth Walker III and outside linebacker Boye Mafe. None of those three seem to be in the Seahawks' long-term plans; the team had trade discussions involving Mafe and Woolen. On the other hand, Seattle tried to extend Bryant before the season. The sides were too far apart to reach a deal, but expect them to try again before free agency.”
Bryant has started all 10 games for Macdonald’s club this season. He ranks second on the team with 49 defensive stops, a pair of interceptions, one forced fumble, and a total of five passes defensed. Dating back to last season, the 2022 fourth-round draft choice from the University of Cincinnati has played in 27 games and picked off five passes, returning one of those thefts for a score, forced two fumbles, and totaled 11 passes defensed.
All told, the 6’1”, 193-pound pro is a pivotal part of a Seattle defense that ranks ninth in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game this season and a unit that has given up just 21 offensive touchdowns in 10 contests.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold finds himself in the company of former Seahawks rival
NFL analyst predicts ‘full-on bloodbath’ between Seahawks, Titans
3 Seahawk players that need to step up Week 12 against Titans
Richard Sherman sure Sam Darnold will bounce back from bad game