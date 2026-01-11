Seattle Seahawks have at least 4 of the NFL's top 50 free agents for 2026

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider did a magnificent job of putting together his team for the 2025 NFL season. From an A+ draft class to sharp free agent pickups like Sam Darnold and DeMarcus Lawrence, everything Schneider did seems to have worked out well this year.

The grind never stops in this league, though - and Schneider's front office faces what could be a tumultuous and challenging offseason.

Seattle's awesome 2022 draft class is coming of age in a couple months, which means they might end up dominating the free agency period if the Seahawks aren't able to retain them.

According to Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report, Seattle has four of the NFL's top 50 pending free agents for 2026. Here's who they are and where they rank on the list.

RB Kenneth Walker III: No. 43

"In a different offseason, Kenneth Walker III would probably garner more attention. He's been a quality starter for the Seattle Seahawks, recording three seasons of 1,100 scrimmage yards in four years. He's also just 25 years old. However, Walker has been at his best when used in tandem with Zach Charbonnet, and multiple starting-caliber backs are set to hit the market."

OLB Boye Mafe: No. 39

"Boye Mafe fell into more of a rotational role this past season and finished with just two sacks and 17 quarterback pressures. However, he's still a 27-year-old edge-rusher with 20 sacks and 24 tackles for loss on his resume. Mafe's best season was a nine-sack campaign in 2023."

DB Coby Bryant: No. 36

"Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant has spent time as a nickel corner and at safety, and he's coming off a splendid season in Mike Macdonald's defense. The 26-year-old allowed an opposing passer rating of only 54.0 in coverage this past season, his first as a full-time free safety."

CB Riq Woolen: No. 11

"Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen looked like a future perennial All-Pro when he logged six interceptions as a rookie in 2022. His ball production has fallen off since then, but he's still a 26-year-old starting-caliber corner who hasn't allowed an opposing QB rating above 80.0 in coverage in any of his four seasons."

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Where's Rashid Shaheed?

Walker, Woolen, Mafe and Bryant are all solid playmakers who deserve long-term contracts, either in Seattle or with another team. However, there's one very notable ommission from Bleacher Report's list. That would be the Seahawks' new star kick returner, Rashid Shaheed.

Since coming over in a trade with the New Orleans Saints just ahead of the trade deadline, Shaheed has been one of the league's most-impactful pickups.

Shaheed probably should have been named an All-Pro as a kick returner, as he totaled 210 yards and a touchown on kickoffs plus another 418 yards and a touchdown on punts in just nine games with the Seahawks this season.

Seattle sent over fourth and fifth-round picks to get Shaheed, and it would clearly be a mistake to let him test the open market.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

