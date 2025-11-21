4 major Seahawks pieces will be game-time decisions vs. Titans
If the Seattle Seahawks were playing any team other than the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, this game could be a complete disaster.
The Seahawks are beat up heading into their game against the Titans, with four major pieces entering the contest with questionable designations and two more already being ruled out following the team's Friday injury report, per The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.
Wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) are out. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (elbow), running back Kenneth Walker III (glute) and left guard Grey Zabel (knee) are all listed as questionable.
If all of those questionable players can't go, the Seahawks' starting lineup will be the most decimated it's been all season.
What do injuries mean for Seahawks' lineup?
If Walker can't play, it will likely be the Zach Charbonnet and George Holani show. They could also elevate Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad.
Walker was a late addition to the injury report with a glute injury after apparently practicing all week. The leading Seahawks rusher has missed 17 games in his four-year career, including seven in 2024. Seattle may have added him just as a precaution in case the injury gets worse.
The linebacker corps is concerning, as Jones missed Week 10 with a knee injury sustained the week before. He returned in Week 11, but clearly is still having issues. With Tyrice Knight also out, Seattle would have to resort to a linebacker duo of Drake Thomas and Patrick O'Connell, most likely.
Thomas has been excellent this season, but O'Connell has played just eight defensive snaps so far in 2025.
Zabel entering the game as questionable is actually encouraging. His knee injury, which he suffered in the game against the Los Angeles Rams, looked much worse at first but appears to be minor. The Seahawks already have the backup plan in place with Christian Haynes, but they would be playing with two backup offensive linemen (center Olu Oluwatimi).
Ouzts would likely be replaced by Brady Russell, but the Seahawks would be limited in their personnel packages. The fifth-round rookie has already missed four games this season after previously going on injured reserve.
With Horton still out, the Seahawks will rely more heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Cupp and Rashid Shaheed. It may also open up the passing game for tight end AJ Barner after a career game against the Rams (10 catches for 70 yards).
