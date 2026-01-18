Zach Charbonnet exits the Seahawks vs. 49ers game with an injury

The Seattle Seahawks need as many things to go right as possible for them to capitalize on their playoff run. One includes the buildup of the running game with running back Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

One of the keys to the Divisional Round game for the Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers is get the run-game going. Through most of the first half, the Seahawks have been all business with the offense accelerating on the ground.

The team has some concerns moving forward with second-string running back Zach Charbonnet. Late in the second quarter, Charbonnet was short of a first down run on 3rd and 2 to go, but he was seen going down and very slow to get up.

Charbonnet went to the locker room early and hasn’t been able to come back. The replay showed he took some hits to the head, but FOX Sports' sidelines reporter Erin Andrews is told that Charbonnet has suffered a knee injury.

It is likely that Charbonnet will miss the second half of the game versus the 49ers. If he doesn’t return, he finishes the game rushing for 20 yards on five carries with his longest carry being a 15-yard run.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Charbonnet and Walker needed to be key factors of the game as they needed to not only overpower the 49ers’ defense, but they also needed to ensure they didn’t pressure quarterback Sam Darnold. He reportedly suffered an oblique injury in his left shoulder on Thursday and didn’t throw until Saturday’s game versus the 49ers. This made the Seahawks’ running game even more critical to utilize.

Charbonnet came into the game as one of the key players to watch for after the Seahawks’ rushing offense dominated the 49ers’ defense in Week 13’s 13-3 Seattle win in Santa Clara. Overall, Seattle rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 39 rushes. Charbonnet had 74 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries with his longest run being 27-yards.

The Seahawks took a commanding 24-6 lead into halftime. Seattle has run the ball 15 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Walker is the team’s leading rusher through the first half, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Walker and third-string running back Velus Smith Jr. are to get more carries in the second half. Both the Seahawks and 49ers’ key players are seeing some significant injuries. Most of the Seahawks’ injuries remain on the offensive side of the ball.

