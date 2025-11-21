NFL analyst sends clear message to Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold
Each week during the season NFL.com writer Nick Shook ranks and re-ranks every NFL quarterback in tiers.
For most of the season, Shook has had Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold firmly in his second tier, but last week elevated him to tier one after outstanding back-to-back performances against Washington and Arizona.
But that lofty placement didn't last long. Based on Darnold's four-interception meltdown in Seattle's 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Shook dropped Darnold three spots, from sixth overall to ninth, and back down into tier two.
"Well, Sam Darnold did it again. He crumbled in a big game. Four big, ugly interceptions marred Darnold's Week 11, providing fresh ammunition for his detractors. I think it would be best if somebody close to Darnold told him he didn't need to be a hero to help his team win."
It's an understandable reaction, given the turnover concerns that have followed Darnold throughout his roller-coaster career. He's now thrown 78 interceptions in 93 career games, and is currently tied with Miami's Tua Tagovailoa for most combined turnovers this season with 14 (10 INT and four fumbles lost.)
Joining Darnold in Shook's second tier are such names as Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, and a now-healthy Brock Purdy - not the worst company to keep, but disappointing given where he was on this list just a week ago.
Darnold's next chance to get back on track, and back in Shook's good graces, comes this Sunday in Nashville, TN against the 1-9 Titans.
