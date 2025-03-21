NFL free agency: Seahawks earn dismal grade for early moves from CBS Sports
This has been a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks but whether or not it's been productive has yet to be seen. They made quite the shift going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold, although Smith was apparently the one who initiated his exit. That being the case, they did the best they could in landing Darnold — even protecting themselves with his new deal.
Seattle also traded away DK Metcalf while releasing Tyler Lockett. Their receiving corps will now lean heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and free agent addition Cooper Kupp. The former receiving leader returns to his home state and while he's no longer in his prime, he should be a solid addition.
Those moves aren't enough to save them from a low grade for their overall work during the early part of the 2025 NFL offseason. At least not in the eyes of CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani.
Dajani handed out grades for every team and while the Seahawks outperformed their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (who got an F), they still wound up with an unflattering C-.
"The Seahawks are truly beginning a new era that does not include the likes of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. Sam Darnold was the "belle of the ball" this year as far as available quarterbacks go, but he had an incredibly favorable situation last year and flamed out when the most important football was being played. Even the most passionate Sam Darnold fan can't say with certainty he's a great long-term option. The Cooper Kupp addition was a curious one. Yes, Seattle needed a wide receiver, but it's difficult to tell if he's 'washed' or was just frozen out of the Rams offense down the stretch last year. There were plenty of gambles made here by Seattle, which is why I'm not in love with its offseason." — Dajani, CBS Sports
Seattle was heavily criticized in 2022 when they traded away Russell Wilson. They got the last laugh then and hope history repeats itself this year.
