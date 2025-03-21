Seahawks predicted to land blue-chip corner in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
Every year big surprises happen in the NFL draft that nobody saw coming. That's why fans shouldn't be shocked to see some prospects drop well below their expected range in mock drafts. For example, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders dropped out of the top 10 and we found him waiting when we were on the clock at 18 overall for SI's editor mock draft earlier this week.
In real life the Seattle Seahawks probably will be out of range to draft Sanders or top QB prospect Cam Ward, but that doesn't mean a very valuable player can't fall to them in the first round.
According to a new mock draft from the beat reporters at The Athletic, the Seahawks land the number two cornerback prospect in the draft, Michigan's Will Johnson at No. 18 overall. Here's Mike Dugar explaining his pick.
"The Seahawks don’t have an urgent need at cornerback since they’re returning all three starters from last season. Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are on expiring contracts, though, so there’s a long-term outlook to consider. Beyond that, Johnson is simply a very good player at a premium position. Despite an injury-shortened junior season, the 6-1, 194-pound Johnson is the... second-ranked cornerback behind Travis Hunter. He’d raise Seattle’s ceiling defensively with his scheme versatility and ball skills."
Johnson (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) is mostly expected to come off the board inside the top-10 overall picks, and it would be a surprise if he fell past the Carolina Panthers, who should also be in the market for long, lanky Seattle corner prototypes. Stranger things have happened, though.
If he does somehow fall to the Seahawks they'd be getting a serious ballhawk (Johnson totaled nine interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 32 games) who projects as an outside corner at the next level, but could also see time in the box or in the slot.
In Seattle he'd have a real chance to replace Riq Woolen on the right boundary, likely putting the former fifth-round pick on the trade block. However, if they could find room to keep Woolen and move either to the left side, the Seahawks would have as lethal a trio at corner as any team in the NFL.
