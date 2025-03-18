Seahawks schedule top-30 visit with QB who stole show at NFL Combine
After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks came to terms with Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Shortly after this was finalized, reports emerged detailing that his deal could be voided after one year, essentially making it a one-year, $37.5 million contract with a team option for the following two years and $63 million.
Seattle is protecting themselves, which makes sense considering Darnold’s history. While he was fantastic in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, he hadn’t had much success at his previous stops. That’s why the Seahawks don’t want to put all their eggs in one basket — it’s also why they’re kicking the tires on quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.
According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seattle has a top-30 pre-draft visit scheduled with Louisville’s Tyler Shough.
Shough is an intriguing prospect who spent seven years in the NCAA. He’s been around long enough that he was even a backup to Justin Herbert at Oregon. He was with the Ducks for three years before heading to Texas Tech for three more. His final season was with Louisville, where he broke out with 3,195 yards with 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
He also ran 11 touchdowns in his career, which seems low considering his speed. Shough stole the show at the Combine when he ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash — and then got the crowd fired up.
At 25 years old, Shough is going to be overlooked by some teams. The Seahawks, however, are interested enough to kick the tires before the draft.
