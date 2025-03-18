Seahawks schedule top-30 visit with QB who stole show at NFL Combine

The Seahawks have a 30 visit lined up with Louisville QB Tyler Shough, I'm told. Shough, 25, also played for Oregon and Texas Tech during a seven-year college career. @FieldYates, @MelKiperESPN and Scouts Inc. rank him the No. 4 QB in this year's draft.



From @yougoodmuench: pic.twitter.com/eq8WQvS7bn