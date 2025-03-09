Report: Geno Smith initiated Seahawks exit
Details of Geno Smith's exit from the Seattle Seahawks continue to shift. Initial reports portrayed a gap between what the team was willing to pay and what Smith was willing to accept as the catalyst for his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, new details indicate Smith initiated the divorce.
Smith was due $31 million in 2025 — a figure the Raiders have since taken on entirely while leaving the Seahawks with about $13.5 million in dead money from his $44.5 million cap hit. But Smith was looking for a top-end quarterback contract.
Earlier this week, Seattle extended a contract offer to Smith, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. It was a "two-year deal in the $40-45 million per year range," per Condotta, reportedly close to what Smith was looking to receive.
Despite that, the team received no counter offer and Smith requested a trade on Thursday. He was reunited with former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas by Friday night.
"Regardless, the team getting no counteroffer from Smith was all it needed to know that a deal might not be getting done before the free-agent signing period, and most critically, March 17 when Smith was due a $16 million roster bonus," Condotta wrote. "So, the Seahawks decided to act quickly, move on and take advantage of free agency and the draft, also knowing there was an easy potential trading partner — the Raiders and Carroll."
Of course, Smith was still under contract for 2025 and the team could have opted to move forward into next season with no new deal for their starting quarterback. But that could have created even more ire between Smith and the Seahawks' front office as it became clear he wanted to play elsewhere.
As Condotta indicated, it seems the relationship between Smith and the team was irreparable, which led to the deal. It also seems to explain why the Seahawks were satisfied with receiving only a third-round pick (No. 92), and it wasn't even the Raiders' higher selection (No. 73).
Smith ultimately got what he wanted (to reunite with Carroll), and Seattle can now turn its attention to finding its next franchise quarterback — something they were probably already exploring.
However, instead of having two years to develop under Smith, the team will likely have to bring in Sam Darnold or another veteran and look to the draft to find the future.
